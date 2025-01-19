The 20 worst Leeds areas for drug crime named by new police figures including Beeston and Harehills

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 19th Jan 2025, 11:30 BST

The 20 worst areas of Leeds for drug crime have been outlined in new police figures.

There are four main offences associated with illegal drugs in England and Wales – possession, supply, production and importation. Controlled drugs are classed according to their relative degree of overall harm from misuse. There are three classes of controlled drugs – A, B and C. The class of drug a person is caught possessing, supplying or producing affects the severity of the offence.

The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence related to drugs in Leeds from December 2023 and November 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 3,070 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most drugs crime, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds City Centre recorded the highest number of drug related crime, with 403 incidents reported between December 2023 and November 2024

1. City Centre

Leeds City Centre recorded the highest number of drug related crime, with 403 incidents reported between December 2023 and November 2024 | James Hardisty

Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 233 drug-related offences between December 2023 and November 2024

2. Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley

Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 233 drug-related offences between December 2023 and November 2024 | Bruce Rollinson

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 116 drug-related offences between December 2023 and November 2024

3. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 116 drug-related offences between December 2023 and November 2024 | James Hardisty

Harehills recorded 99 drug-related offences between December 2023 and November 2024

4. Harehills

Harehills recorded 99 drug-related offences between December 2023 and November 2024 | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Harehills Triangle recorded 97 drug related offences between December 2023 and November 2024

5. Harehills Triangle

Harehills Triangle recorded 97 drug related offences between December 2023 and November 2024 | SWNS Photo: SWNS

84 drug related offences were recorded by police in Beeston Hill between December 2023 and November 2024

6. Beeston Hill

84 drug related offences were recorded by police in Beeston Hill between December 2023 and November 2024 | YEP Photo: YEP

