Three teenagers have been charged over the stabbing of a 17-year-old boy near Leeds.

Police investigating the assault on Mayman Lane in Batley have charged three teenagers.

Officers received multiple reports of an assault on Mayman Lane at 3.45pm on Monday afternoon (March 24), with a 17-year-old boy taken to hospital with stab wounds which were serious but not considered to be life-threatening.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “This morning two boys aged 16 and one aged 15, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with S18 wounding with intent, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place.

“They are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.”

Kirklees CID are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone who saw what happened to contact them. They also want to hear from anyone with mobile phone recordings or dash cam footage that could help with the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact police online via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250165856. Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or on 0800 555 111.