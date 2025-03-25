Mayman Lane Batley: 17-year-old boy rushed to hospital with multiple stab wounds after attack near Leeds
Detectives investigating the serious assault are appealing for any witnesses or those with video footage to come forward.
Officers were called to Mayman Lane, Batley, at 3.45pm yesterday afternoon (Monday, March 24) after receiving multiple reports of an assault.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his lower body which were serious but not considered to be life-threatening.
“Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding with intent and they remain in custody.”
Kirklees District Crime team are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone who saw what happened to contact them. They also want to hear from anyone with mobile phone recordings or dash cam footage that could help with the investigation.
Anyone with information can contact police online via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250165856. Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or on 0800 555 111.