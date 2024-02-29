Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The Three Legs Leeds: Police investigating incident at Headrow pub, Greene King confirms

Police are investigating an incident at a Greene King pub in Leeds, the chain has confirmed.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 29th Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT
It took place at the Three Legs on the Headrow, which is a tenanted pub owned by the Suffolk-based company.

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands that the pub was closed on Tuesday February 13 following an incident.

Greene King has confirmed it is working with the police and the pub’s tenant in relation to an ongoing investigation. 

The Three Legs pub in the Headrow, Leeds (Photo by James Hardisty/National World)The Three Legs pub in the Headrow, Leeds (Photo by James Hardisty/National World)
The Three Legs pub in the Headrow, Leeds (Photo by James Hardisty/National World)

A spokesperson for the company told the YEP: “We are currently working with the police and our tenant in relation to ongoing investigations and are unable to comment further until those investigations are completed."

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for a statement on the investigation.

The Three Legs is renowned in Leeds for its karaoke and lively atmosphere on Leeds United match days. 

In 2020, Greene King dispelled rumours that the pub was being taken over after residents spotted signs for the company - confirming it had already owned the pub for a number of years.

