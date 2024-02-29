The Three Legs Leeds: Police investigating incident at Headrow pub, Greene King confirms
It took place at the Three Legs on the Headrow, which is a tenanted pub owned by the Suffolk-based company.
The Yorkshire Evening Post understands that the pub was closed on Tuesday February 13 following an incident.
Greene King has confirmed it is working with the police and the pub’s tenant in relation to an ongoing investigation.
A spokesperson for the company told the YEP: “We are currently working with the police and our tenant in relation to ongoing investigations and are unable to comment further until those investigations are completed."
The Three Legs is renowned in Leeds for its karaoke and lively atmosphere on Leeds United match days.
In 2020, Greene King dispelled rumours that the pub was being taken over after residents spotted signs for the company - confirming it had already owned the pub for a number of years.