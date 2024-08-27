Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Distinctive tattoos helped police to identify a thug who performed racist gestures in Leeds city centre, which have landed him in jail.

Nicholas Hemingway was seen rubbing his lips and making monkey noises in the direction of a pro-Palestinian demonstration on August 3, before getting down on his knees and “mocking the way in which Muslim people pray”.

The 34-year-old, of Walford Road, Leeds, was involved in a protest on The Headrow outside Leeds Art Gallery, which was attended by far-right supporters, as well as anti-fascist groups.

A large police presence was seen on The Headrow in Leeds on August 3. | Yorkshire Evening Post

He admitted two racially and religiously aggravated offences causing intentional harassment, alarm or distress, and was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this afternoon (August 27).

Footage played to the court showed Hemingway performing the racist gestures, which included putting his T-shirt over his head in a manner thought to be “imitating traditional dress”, prosecutor Carmel Pearson said.

She said: “He was described by police as having distinctive tattoos, which helped to identify him as the man seen in that video.”

Describing the impact on one of the counter-protestors, Ms Pearson said: “She was terrified and had to walk to the bus stop with others because she was so afraid.”

Defending, Dan Lee said: “He says he is ashamed of his actions and knows that there is no excuse for what the videos showed him doing.”

The protest in Leeds came as violence erupted in dozens of towns and cities including Rotherham, Tamworth, Plymouth, Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Hull.

Hotels where asylum seekers were known to be staying were targeted and set on fire, shops were looted, police cars were attacked and bricks were hurled at officers.

The Recorder of Leeds Guy Kearl said: “You joined with a pro-EDL group that was chanting and gesticulating in the direction of counter protestors.

“You were caught on CCTV climbing onto a barrier, rubbing your lips with your fingers and making monkey noises, while standing alongside a group making similarly racist and insulting comments and actions.

“You then got down from the barrier and started to mimic the manner in which Muslim people pray, in order to mock their religion.”

The court heard that Hemingway already had 18 convictions for 24 previous offences. He had also recently been handed a suspended sentence, which he breached as a result of his recent offending.

The judge sentenced him to 12 months in prison and made him the subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order, which means that he cannot congregate in a group of two or more causing harassment or distress.