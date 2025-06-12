Three men charged after police raid Leeds homes in ‘ring and bring’ drugs bust

Three men have been charged with drugs offences as part of a police investigation into the organised supply of crack cocaine and heroin in east Leeds.

Officers from the Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team, supported by staff from the North East Regional Crime Unit and the National Crime Agency, executed warrants at five addresses across the city last month as part of an ongoing investigation into an identified ‘ring and bring’ drugs line.

Three men arrested as part of the investigation have been charged with offences and their cases are progressing through the courts.

Three men have been charged with drug offences after police executed warrants at five addresses across Leeds. | NW

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Jacob Brown, aged 30, of Autumn Place, Burley, has been charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin, being concerned in the supply of heroin and possession of a firearm.

“Samual Meadmore, aged 20, of Baileys Crescent, Seacroft, and Kane McClelland, aged 20, of North Farm Road, Gipton, have each been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine. Meadmore is next at court on July 1 and McClelland is next due to appear on July 22.”

Brown has been remanded into custody and is next due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on June 23. Both Meadmore and McClelland are on court bail.

The investigation has also seen a 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, and two women, aged 24 and 51, each arrested on suspicion of possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply and possession of a firearm. They remain on police bail as enquiries continue.

Two women, aged 28 and 30, have been released under investigation following their arrests for possession of cannabis with intent to supply.