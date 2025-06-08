Eight cold criminals who have been locked up in Leeds this week after being sentenced for their crimes

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 8th Jun 2025, 16:30 BST

Here are eight of the cold criminals who have been locked up in Leeds this week.

Their crimes include attacking a police officer and kidnapping.

Also jailed this week were two men who splashed thousands of pounds in shops across the UK using fake Scottish bank notes, then applied for refunds to receive genuine cash in return.

Here’s the full court round-up, with eight of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -

James Todd, 28, of Grafton Villas, Cross Gates, was jailed for three years after he was found guilty of two counts of controlling and coercive behaviour, stalking without fear of violence and criminal damage. The court heard how he controlled his partner and wormed his way back into her life after stalking her, only to continue a hate-filled campaign.

1. James Todd

Jason Mortimer, 36, of Cliff Crescent, was jailed for two years after admitting several offences, including Section 20 GBH without intent. The thug was high on crystal meth when he stabbed an officer in the face with a pair of scissors and made threats to kill as police tried to arrest him at his mother’s home.

2. Jason Mortimer

Jason Ward, 20, of Radharc Na Greine, Galway, top, and Patrick Ward, 22, of Coole Park, Bohermore, were jailed for 28 months and 30 months respectively after both admitted conspiracy to have counterfeit currency notes with intent, and conspiracy to convert criminal property. The court heard how the men splashed thousands of pounds in shops across the UK using fake Scottish bank notes, then applied for refunds to receive genuine cash in return.

3. Jason Ward and Patrick Ward

Jonathan Tryon, 43, of Duddon Drive, Barrow-in-Furness, jailed for 30 months after admitting ABH and making threats to kill. The wanted drugs courier poured a can of petrol over his sleeping partner who begged him to stop, fearing she was about to be burned to death.

4. Jonathan Tryon

Michael Kirkaldy, 50, of Weeland Road, Knottingley, was jailed for 18 years after he was found guilty of four offences of indecency with a child and two offences of sexual assault. A woman who was abused by the paedophile - who threatened her into silence - told the court: “I still don’t know who I am.”

5. Michael Kirkaldy

Mohammed Uddin, 21, of White Abbey Road, Bradford, was jailed for three years after admitting kidnap, coercive and controlling behaviour and possession of a class B drug. The court heard how a terrified woman was kidnapped by her ex Uddin, who dragged her into his car in Roundhay Park when she tried to walk away.

6. Mohammed Uddin

