There are four main offences associated with illegal drugs in England and Wales – possession, supply, production and importation.

Controlled drugs are classed according to their relative degree of overall harm from misuse and there are three classes – A, B and C. The class of drug a person is caught possessing, supplying or producing affects the severity of the offence.

The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence related to drugs in Leeds from March 2023 to February 2024 that was not later cancelled. There were 3,270 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most drugs crime, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . City centre Leeds city centre recorded 448 drug offences between March 2024 and February 2025

2 . Beeston West & Cottingley Beeston & Cottingley recorded 224 drug related offences between March 2024 and February 2025

3 . Lincoln Green & St James Lincoln Green & St James recorded 106 drug crimes between March 2024 and February 2025

4 . Harehills North Harehills North recorded 100 drug related crimes between March 2024 and February 2025

5 . Harehills South Harehills South recorded slightly fewer drug related offences than Harehills North, with 92 recorded between March 2024 and February 2025