Three people have been arrested after an incident in Leeds city centre.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A heavy police presence was spotted in Leeds city centre as a result of the incident.

They responded to reports of a man “seen in possession of a knife.” Here’s everything we know so far...

Police responded to reports of a man “seen in possession of a knife" in Leeds city centre. | NW

What happened?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers were called to reports of an “ongoing fight” after a man with a knife was spotted near to the Corn Exchange on Call Lane.

Where and when did this happen?

The incident was reported shortly before 4pm yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, March 25).

Have there been any arrests?

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody at this time.

Was anyone injured as a result of the incident?

Two men were treated for minor injuries at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to establish what took place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What should I do if I have any information?

Anyone with information can contact police via 101 or by using the 101LiveChat. Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.