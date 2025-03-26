Corn Exchange: Three arrested after 'man with a knife' seen in Leeds city centre - everything we know so far
A heavy police presence was spotted in Leeds city centre as a result of the incident.
They responded to reports of a man “seen in possession of a knife.” Here’s everything we know so far...
What happened?
Officers were called to reports of an “ongoing fight” after a man with a knife was spotted near to the Corn Exchange on Call Lane.
Where and when did this happen?
The incident was reported shortly before 4pm yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, March 25).
Have there been any arrests?
Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody at this time.
Was anyone injured as a result of the incident?
Two men were treated for minor injuries at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to establish what took place.
What should I do if I have any information?
Anyone with information can contact police via 101 or by using the 101LiveChat. Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.