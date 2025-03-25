Police have rushed to the scene of a fight in Leeds city centre after reports of a man seen with a knife.

A heavy police presence was spotted in Leeds city centre shortly after 4pm this afternoon (Tuesday, March 25) as a result of the incident.

Officers were called to reports of an “ongoing fight” near to the Corn Exchange on Call Lane.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a male was seen in possession of a knife.

“Officers attended and three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.”

Two men are being treated for minor injuries at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to establish what took place.