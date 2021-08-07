Thousands back Leeds nurse's petition to stop Home Office deporting her husband

Damion Thompson pictured with his wife Linda Rose and his stepdaughter Rebecca.

Mental health nurse Linda Rose, of Chapel Allerton, said her husband Damion Thompson, 43, has stayed out of trouble since he was released from prison in 2012 and is a "fully rehabilitated family man."

More than 38,000 people have signed a petition at change.org calling on the Home Office not to deport Mr Thompson, who is currently being held in a detention centre near Heathrow Airport.

Mr Thompson - known to friends as Trimpy - is due to be deported to Jamaica on August 11.

Mrs Rose, 53, said the couple are due to celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary on August 31.

Mrs Rose, who works for Leeds and York Partnership NHS Trust, said her husband came to the UK from Jamaica in 2000 and they met on a night out in Birmingham in 2001.

They got married on August 31 2002.

She said in 2007, her husband admitted an offence of dangerous driving after performing a U-turn while trying to escape being attacked.

She said in 2011 he was convicted after a trial of possession of crack cocaine and possessing criminal property in connection with £2,000 he had with him when arrested.

He was jailed for two years and served 14 months in prison.

Mrs Rose said her husband had got a two year spousal visa and had applied for indefinite leave to remain in the UK before he was jailed.

She said on his release from prison in 2012, the Home Office said he had no right to remain in the UK and served a deportation order.

Mr Thompson, who has been fighting the order ever since, has not been allowed to work or hold a driving licence since his release from prison.

He has had to sign in at a Home Office registered centre on a regular basis.

Mrs Rose said Mr Thompson has been a stepfather to her daughter Rebecca, 21, since she was 18-months-old.

"Rebecca is heartbroken," she said. "He is her dad as far as she is concerned. They have got a really close relationship.

"She just can't believe how the system is treating her dad and us as a family."

Mrs Rose said: "I think the Home Office is using retribution as opposed to justice. They have shown no compassion."

Mrs Rose wrote on the petition: "He admits he got in with the wrong crowd, it shouldn't have happened and he is sorry.

"Since his release in 2012 he has stayed out of trouble and is a fully rehabilitated family man.

"Despite this and the passage of time, the UK Home office continue to insist that he is a dangerous criminal and a risk to the public even though he has not reoffended.

"The Jamaica government should be ashamed of their complicit involvement in this treatment which enables black families to be separated and insulted by being told that relationships can continue via video calls.

"Whilst we hear our politicians telling us repeatedly that they made a mistake and have learnt lessons, Jamaicans and in particular, black men, have no right to rehabilitate.

"It isn't right. It isn't fair. It's systemic racism. Please sign this petition to keep our loving family together and ask every compassionate person you know to sign it too."

A Home Office spokesperson said: "We make no apology for seeking to remove dangerous foreign criminals and those with no right to remain in the UK.

“Our new Nationality and Borders Bill will create an immigration system that is fair but firm, welcoming those in genuine need but cracking down on those who come to the UK illegally."

The petition can be found here at : https://www.change.org/p/uk-parliament-free-trimpy-aka-damion-t-from-threatened-deportation-on-the-11th-august-2021

