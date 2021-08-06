Damien Carter was first trapped by a paedophile hunter group after making horrific sexual suggestions to what he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

After being arrested and released on bail, he went on to make contact with an undercover police officer online and tried to arrange to have sex with her 10-year-old daughter.

Patrick Palmer, prosecuting, said that 45-year-old Carter had struck up a conversation online with what he thought was a 13-year-old girl in June of 2018.

Paedophile Damien Carter was jailed for four years at Leeds Crown Court

In fact, it was a member of the 'Here 4 The Kids' paedophile hunter group.

Carter, a former IT worker, sent vile and disturbing sexual messages during a series of online conversations.

Messages were exchanged over a period of five months and Carter would often "get nasty" if he did not receive replies.

One message read: "How about we meet up and I kill you?"

He was eventually arrested after the group handed over the evidence of his messages to the police.

Carter initially denied any wrongdoing, claiming he thought he was talking to a 31-year-old.

His internet devices were seized and indecent images were found, including 12 that were at Category A - the most serious level of offending.

Then, in January this year, he accessed an online messaging service where he struck up a conversation with what he thought was a woman with similar sexual interests.

Carter told her he had sexual interest in boys and girls aged three to nine.

He told her had not abused a child before but said it was his dream, wanted to have sex with the woman's daughter, and suggested they meet up.

The defendant also suggested they have a child together for them to abuse as the conversations continued over several months.

Carter, of Manor House, Kirkgate, Wakefield, was arrested again in June this year.

He pleaded guilty to attempting to incite a child into sexual activity, attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act, attempting to arrange to meet a child for sexual purposes and making indecent images.

He has no previous convictions.

Satpal Roth-Sharma, mitigating, said Carter had a difficult childhood and added: "He leads a very isolated life, he has been rejected by adults and feels lonely.

"He has limited experiences in intimate relationships.

"He describes his behaviour as 'disgusting', albeit, it's too late."

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC jailed Carter for four years and said: "You indicated that you were alcohol dependent at that time and you had no sexual interest in children.