Leeds Abbey Dash 2021 race date confirmed as registrations open for 10k race

Last year's race had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, organisers have confirmed that it is back for 2021 and will be taking place on Sunday, October 24.

The Leeds city centre race raises money for Age UK, a charity which supporters older people in need.

Leeds Abbey Dash runners back in 2019.

Registration for the event is now open.

It is open for runners of all levels aged 15 and above.

It is a flat race.

Lydia Curran, Head of Events at Age UK, said: “We’re thrilled that registration is now open for our 35th Leeds Abbey Dash.

"It’s such a fantastic day and the perfect event for all runners regardless of their experience, so please sign up today and help make a huge difference to the lives of older people.

“Older people have been among the worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the money raised from the event will mean Age UK can continue to support older people during this challenging time.”

The funds raised from the Abbey Dash will go towards the charity’s vital services, including its information and advice, telephone friendship and befriending, and its tailored support and social activities.

It comes after the national charity warned that immobility, loneliness and an inability to grieve as normal due to the Covid pandemic is leaving “deep physical and emotional scars” on a

large proportion of the UK’s older population.

Last year, volunteers from Age UK Leeds warned that the impact of the pandemic was life-threatening for older people.

The volunteers, from the charity's Check and Chat phone service, deal with serious concerns such as agoraphobia and even suicide prevention.

It was also forced to close the community-run Arch Cafe this January, after the pandemic dealt a 'final blow' to the financially struggling enterprise.

Key information:

When: Sunday October 41, 2021

Where: Leeds city centre

Distance: 10k event for adults (ages 15+)

Registration fee: £24, or £22 for UK Athletics members (excluding processing fee)