Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have launched an investigation into suspected arson after multiple emergency services rushed to tackle a blaze in Leeds on Wednesday.

The blaze broke out in a derelict building on Theaker Lane in Armley just after 8.30pm yesterday (September 25), and engulfed around a quarter of the two-storey building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have launched an investigation into suspected arson in Armley. | Simon Hulme/Yorkshire Evening Post

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the force said: “At 8.31pm yesterday (Wednesday), police were called to a report of a smoke alarm activation at premises in Theaker Lane, Armley. Officers attended and confirmed there was a building fire ongoing at the location.

“No persons were found inside the building and no injuries were reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries are ongoing with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service into the blaze, which is believed to have been started deliberately.

“Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13240523766.

“Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.”