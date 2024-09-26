Theaker Lane, Armley: Arson investigation launched after blaze in Leeds building as police issues statement
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The blaze broke out in a derelict building on Theaker Lane in Armley just after 8.30pm yesterday (September 25), and engulfed around a quarter of the two-storey building.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service sent ten crews, who used breathing apparatus, hose reel jets, and a large jet to extinguish the fire.
West Yorkshire Police, who were at the scene supporting the fire crews, have launched an investigation into the blaze, which is believed to have been started deliberately.
Make sure you don’t miss any of the breaking news and biggest headlines from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.
A spokesperson for the force said: “At 8.31pm yesterday (Wednesday), police were called to a report of a smoke alarm activation at premises in Theaker Lane, Armley. Officers attended and confirmed there was a building fire ongoing at the location.
“No persons were found inside the building and no injuries were reported.
“Enquiries are ongoing with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service into the blaze, which is believed to have been started deliberately.
“Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13240523766.
“Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.”