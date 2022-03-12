Judges at the court also heard the case of a paedophile brought to justice for historic sex offences, three siblings who attacked their uncle with a brick and bottles and a serial burglar who broke into a home as a family were sleeping

Those sentenced at the court this week included:

Kayon Dixon

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clockwise from top left: Benjamin Mills, Kayon Dixon and Aaron Fowler​ each appeared before Leeds Crown Court

A teenager left his girlfriend with permanent scars to her leg by attacking her with a machete and stabbing her with a knife during a campaign of physical and emotional abuse.

Kayon Dixon, 18, of Grange View, Chapeltown, was locked up after probation officers described his offending as "unusual its control and cruelty" for someone of such a young age.

The court heard that during the attack he told the victim: "You are not leaving here until you are black and blue."

Aaron Fowler​

A serial burglar who broke into a family home as a mum, dad and their two children were asleep in bed has been sent back to prison.

Aaron Fowler, 43, of Meanwood Road, Meanwood, forced open a kitchen window and climbed into the property in the early hours of the morning.

The judge who jailed Fowler told him that he had one of the worst records for burglary he had ever seen.

Ronald Clayton

A paedophile has been jailed after he was found guilty of multiple sexual offences against a young girl.

Ronald Clayton, 71, of Barnsley Road, Flockton, was locked up for the offences which happened between 2010 and 2012 in Wakefield.

The victim came forward to police in 2017 and a detective praised her "strength and courage" throughout the police investigation.

Joseph, Thomas and Charlie Lock

Three siblings attacked their uncle with a house brick and bottles at a bus stop to get "justice" in a family feud, a court heard.

Joseph and Thomas Lock and their sister Charlie armed themselves with weapons before targeting their relative outside a Tesco store in Leeds to get revenge over their mum being sent to prison.

Joseph, 21, of Glensdale Terrace, Burmantofts, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent, unlawful wounding, two counts of possession of an offensive weapon and two of failing to surrender.

Thomas, 19, also of Glensdale Terrace, Burmantofts, pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful wounding.

Charlie, 23, of Hansby Place, Seacroft, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding.

Duc Nguyen

A teenager has been locked up after police raided a house in Leeds and found cannabis plants worth more than £90,000.

Duc Nguyen, 19, was arrested in the property on Brompton View, Beeston, and claimed he had been taken to the property by an unknown man and locked inside.

But the court heard he was unable to explain why the keys to the front door were in the lock from the inside.

John Coulson​

A domestic abuse victim described how she had to move home because she was so frightened of her former partner after he made her life "a living hell".

John Coulson, 41, of Commonside, Hanging Heaton, repeatedly defied the terms of a restraining order over a four-month period after he was banned from contacting the woman.

The victim said she was on medication for depression and anxiety and lived in fear of him finding her.

Darren Maulkinson​

A BMX rider who burgled Farmer Copley's in Pontefract and targeted a number of other businesses has been jailed.

Darren Maulkinson took cocaine and heroin before heading out on a spree, setting his sights on six businesses in the space of a night.

The 44-year-old, of Exchange Street, Normanton, was told by a judge that he was "too old to be committing burglaries".

Benjamin Mills

A dangerous criminal who fired a gun at a shopkeeper during an armed robbery and pistol whipped a second man during a violent kidnapping has been locked up.

A court heard Benjamin Mills was "fortunate" not to have been shot by armed police when he reached into his pocket as he tried to escape being arrested over the offences.

Mills, 31, of Blenheim Square, Woodhouse, was handed a huge custodial sentence by a judge who said the public needed to be protected from him.