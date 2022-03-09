Man jailed decade on from multiple sexual assaults of young girl in Wakefield
A man has been jailed for a total of eight years after he was found guilty of historical sexual offences.
Ronald Clayton, aged 71, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday) for offences which occurred against a young girl between 2010 and 2012 in Wakefield.
The victim came forward to police in 2017 and an investigation was commenced by the Kirklees District Safeguarding Unit.
Clayton, of Barnsley Road in Flockton, denied the offences when he was interviewed by police, but the investigation progressed and he was charged in August 2020 with assault by penetration under the Sexual Offences Act 2003.
He was jailed for seven years with a further year on licence and made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Detective Constable Gilly Hodds, who led the investigation, said:
“The victim has shown much strength and courage throughout the investigation and I would like to thank her for coming forward and reporting Clayton’s offences to our officers.
“I hope the sentence he has received will give her some closure and allow her to move forwards with her life.
“I also hope it will encourage other victims to come forward and report offences to our Safeguarding teams, who work closely with partners to provide support for victims and investigate all reports thoroughly.”
