Serial burglar sent back to prison for night-time break-in at family home in Meanwood

A judge told Aaron Fowler that he had one of the worst records for burglary he had ever seen as he jailed him for 40 months.

Leeds Crown Court heard Fowler has served many prison sentences in the past for breaking into people's homes.

His latest offence took place on January 28 this year at a house on Farm Hill Way, Meanwood.

Career burglar Aaron Fowler was jailed for 40 months over a break-in at a family home in Meanwood.

Carmel Pearson, prosecuting, said Fowler forced open a kitchen window and climbed into the property some time between 3am and 3.45am.

The dad discovered the break-in when he went downstairs and found kitchen cupboards open.

His wife's handbag had also been moved and two mobile phones had been stolen.

Ms Pearson said one of the phones had a tracking app and it was traced to a property where Fowler was staying on Meanwood Road.

Police officers went to the property and found him in possession of the phone.

CCTV footage from the property also showed him leaving and then returning around the time of the burglary.

Fowler, 43, of Meanwood Road, Meanwood, pleaded guilty to burglary.

Michael Walsh, mitigating, said Fowler pleaded guilty to the offence at an early stage and accepted he would receive another lengthy prison sentence.

Mr Walsh said: "He is mortified that he has got himself in this position.

"He was tempted on this occasion and old habits die hard."

Sentencing Fowler, Judge Simon Batiste said: "You are 43 years of age and you have an unbelievably bad record for dwelling house burglary.

"There are a high number of offences.

"You are a many-strike offender.