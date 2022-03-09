Kayon Dixon, 18, was locked up for 42 months after probation officers described his offending as "unusual its control and cruelty" for someone of such a young age.

The extent of the abuse Dixon subjected the victim to was revealed after he was arrested for punching her at his home in Chapeltown.

Leeds Crown Court heard the woman revealed to police officers how he had attacked her with the weapons during a six-month period of controlling behaviour.

Kaydon Dixon was locked up for 42 months for attacking his girlfriend with a machete and stabbing her in the leg during a campaign of abuse.

Timothy Jacobs, prosecuting, said Dixon punched his partner in the face repeatedly on August 14 last year after she told him she was going out with friends.

During the attack her told her: "You are not leaving here until you are black and blue."

He took his mobile phone from her and told her to get out of his home.

He then smashed up the device as she left.

The victim stopped a member of the public in the street and asked to use his phone so she could contact her dad.

The incident was reported to the police and the victim gave officers details of further abuse she had suffered between February and August last year.

She said Dixon had destroyed mobile phones which belonged to her on three occasions.

He controlled her use of social media and demanded to know her passwords.

The defendant also insisted that she had the location indicator switched on so he knew where she was at all times.

On other occasions he threatened to break her legs and threatened to hurt family members.

Mr Jacobs said Dixon stabbed his girlfriend in the leg on February 21 last year after telling her she was not allowed to wear leggings.

She managed to stop the bleeding using tissues but was left with a scar.

Two months later he used a machete to slice the side of her knee and calf in an attack in his home.

Dixon, of Grange View, Chapeltown, pleaded guilty to controlling or coercive behaviour, two counts of wounding and one of common assault.

He has previous convictions for possessing weapons in public, assaulting an emergency worker, making threats with a knife and criminal damage.

Caroline Abrahams, mitigating, said Dixon was 17 when the offending began and it is the first time he would be sentenced as an adult.

The barrister said Dixon committed the offences when he was abusing cannabis.

Sentencing Dixon, Recorder Paul Greaney QC said: "This case is far too serious to impose any other sentence than an immediate sentence of some length."

"In the pre-sentence report you accept responsibility but also place responsibility on your victim.