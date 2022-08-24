News you can trust since 1890
Stop and search powers increased in Seacroft area of Leeds following stabbing of man in 20s

Stop and search powers have been temporarily increased in Seacroft following the stabbing of a man this morning.

By Tom Coates
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 1:59 pm
The man is in his 20s and was left seriously injured.

He has been taken to hospital for emergency treatment and is in a critical condition.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and stop and search powers have now been increased to “prevent serious violence and keep communities safe”, West Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident. Image: Google Street View

Authorisation for the use of section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 came into effect shortly after 11am, for an initial 24 hours, and it will be subject to regular reviews regarding continuation.

Police officers now have the power to search people or vehicles for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments without the need for the usual grounds to suspect.

The ambulance service attended an address on Boggart Hill Drive to provide medical attention to the man who had been stabbed and alerted West Yorkshire Police at 10:10am.

A scene is in place at the address as detectives from Leeds District CID carry out their enquiries and try to establish the full circumstances.

Police have increased patrols and presence in the area in order to deter further incidents and reassure the local community.

Anyone with information has been asked to reach out to detectives via 101, quoting crime reference 13220466333.

Alternatively, people with information that could assist the police can pass information on via the West Yorkshire Police live chat function.