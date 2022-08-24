Images of man police want to speak to following 'serious assault' in Horsforth area of Leeds issued
Images of a man police want to speak to following a serious assault in Horsforth have been issued.
By Tom Coates
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 12:44 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 12:44 pm
The incident took place earlier this month in the Black Bull pub, at 12:15am in the early hours of August 14.
Anyone who recognises the man has been asked to reach out to Leeds CID by calling 101 or use the West Yorkshire Police live chat function, quoting reference 13220445456.
Alternatively, people can share information anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.