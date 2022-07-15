Patients with life-threatening conditions waited an average of nine minutes and 30 seconds for an ambulance last month, missing the target of seven minutes.

And the NHS figures show it took paramedics an average of 43 minutes to reach patients with category two emergencies, such as suspected heart attacks or strokes - far above the 18-minute target.

Every ambulance trust in England missed response time targets for all four categories of call-out. For the least serious calls, people in Yorkshire were left waiting an average of two hours and 41 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patients with life-threatening conditions waited an average of nine minutes and 30 seconds for an ambulance last month

For category three calls, there was an average wait of two hours and 17 minutes.

Dr Tim Cooksley, president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said the situation across England “remains unacceptable”.

He said: “Increasingly people will themselves, or had a friend or family member who has, experienced a long wait for emergency care or be on an NHS waiting list.

“Performance data now routinely illustrates that patients are continuing to experience overcrowding in acute care settings with flow throughout the system impaired.

“Patients are being stuck for extortionately long periods in emergency departments and acute medical units (AMUs) which results in worse patient outcomes.

“Due to this, paramedics are then stuck unable to transfer their patients into hospitals and get back on the road, resulting in 999 patients being left at home for longer periods without clinical assessment and treatment, driving public concern that they may not get an ambulance at their time of most need.”

It was also the busiest June ever for 999 calls across England, with almost 900,000 answered, and the number of life-threatening category one call-outs reaching a record high for the month of June, of 79,436.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director for NHS England, said: “There is no doubt the NHS still faces significant pressures, from rising Covid admissions, thousands of staff absences due to the virus, the heatwave, and record demand for ambulances and emergency care.

“The latest figures also continue to show just how important community and social care are in helping to free up vital capacity and NHS bed space – supporting those in hospital to leave when they are fit to do so, which is also better for patient recovery.”