Drugs and axe recovered from car and four arrested on Cardigan Road in Leeds
Drugs and an axe have been recovered from a car in Headingley following a pre-planned operation.
By Tom Coates
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 2:57 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 3:04 pm
Four people were arrested and remain in custody after the car was stopped on Cardigan Road shortly after 5pm yesterday.
It was stopped by officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit and searched.
Read More
Read MorePolice seal off Church Road in Armley and buses diverting due to incident involv...
Most Popular
-
1
Police seal off Church Road in Armley and buses diverting due to incident involving handgun
-
2
Man arrested and gun recovered following report of crash in Armley area of Leeds
-
3
Woman Jodie Waddell gets Asda logo tattooed on bum as tribute to store and job she loves
-
4
Police issue CCTV appeal after woman robbed in Bradford
-
5
Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow MBE brands Ryanair a 'disgrace'
Enquiries are ongoing.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A search of the car led to the recovery of a quantity of drugs and an axe. Four people were arrested and remain in custody.”