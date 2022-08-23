News you can trust since 1890
Drugs and axe recovered from car and four arrested on Cardigan Road in Leeds

Drugs and an axe have been recovered from a car in Headingley following a pre-planned operation.

By Tom Coates
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 2:57 pm
Four people were arrested and remain in custody after the car was stopped on Cardigan Road shortly after 5pm yesterday.

It was stopped by officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit and searched.

Police have confirmed enquiries are ongoing. Image: Google Street View

Enquiries are ongoing.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A search of the car led to the recovery of a quantity of drugs and an axe. Four people were arrested and remain in custody.”