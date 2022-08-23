Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four people were arrested and remain in custody after the car was stopped on Cardigan Road shortly after 5pm yesterday.

It was stopped by officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit and searched.

Police have confirmed enquiries are ongoing. Image: Google Street View

Enquiries are ongoing.