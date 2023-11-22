Police investigating a fatal crash on Stanningley Road, Leeds have released the name of the man who died.

Terence Russell known as Terry, 62, died after a black Mitsubishi Shogun was in collision with a bus stop on Stanningley Road at around 3.13pm on Monday, November 20.

Two other pedestrians were treated for minor injuries.

His close friend Joanne has paid tribute to Terry saying: “Goodnight and god bless, rest in peace Tezza. You're loved very much.”

Terence Russell known as Terry, 62, died after a black Mitsubishi Shogun was in collision with a bus stop on Stanningley Road. Pictures: NW/WYP

The driver of the black Mitsubishi Shogun, a 57-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving he’s been bailed pending further enquiries. The driver was also arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs, he’s been released without charge.

Officers would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time or may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the incident or the Mitsubishi Shogun driving prior to the collision to come forward.