A man has been arrested after one pedestrian was killed and two more injured in Leeds.

Police are investigating a fatal road traffic collision on Stanningley Road, Leeds. Here’s everything we know so far…

What happened?

Officers were called to reports one vehicle had been in collision with a bus stop.

A 62-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene while two other pedestrians were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Where and when did this happen?

Emergency services were called to the scene on Stanningley Road, near the junction with Armley Ridge Road, at 3.13pm yesterday afternoon (Monday, November 20).

The road remains closed at this time while investigation work is carried out and officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time or may have dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.

Have there been any arrests?

The driver of the vehicle, a 57-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs and remains in Police custody at this time.

What should I do if I have any information?

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police via 101 or via the online 101LiveChat facility quoting log 964 of 20 November.

What diversions are in place?

Emergency services remain hard at work at the scene and West Yorkshire Police are advising all drivers to avoid the area where possible.