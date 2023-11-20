Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a horror crash in Leeds.

At 3.13pm today (Monday, November 20) officers were called to reports one vehicle had been in collision with a bus stop along Stanningley Road, near the junction with Armley Ridge Road.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “One of the pedestrians a man aged 62 years old was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Two other pedestrians were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“The driver of the vehicle a man aged 57 years old was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs and remains in Police custody at this time.”

A pedestrian has been killed after a vehicle was in collision with a bus stop along Stanningley Road in Armley. Pictures: NW/Google

The road remains closed at this time while investigation work is carried out and officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time or may have dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.