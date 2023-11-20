Stanningley Road crash: One killed and two more injured as police shut key Leeds road - live updates
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have closed Stanningley Road, Leeds near to junction with Armley Ridge Road, after two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash.
The driver of the vehicle has been arrested and remains in Police custody at this time. Follow the blog below for live updates...
Live update as serious crash closes Stanningley Road in Leeds
Road to remain closed
Stanningley Road, near the junction with Armley Ridge Road, remains closed at this time while investigation work is carried out.
Police appealing for witnesses
Officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time or may have dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police via 101 or via the online 101LiveChat facility quoting log 964 of 20 November.
Driver remains in police custody
The driver of the vehicle a man aged 57 years old was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs and remains in Police custody at this time.
One killed and two injured in crash
Police have confirmed that a 62-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene while two more were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Officers were called to reports one vehicle had been in collision with a bus stop.
Road closures to remain in place
Road closures along Stanningley Road in Armley, near the junction with Armley Ridge Road, are expected to remain in place into the night.
West Yorkshire Police have been approached for further comment on the ongoing incident.
Further bus diversions revealed
First Bus have confirmed further diversions to buses as the route remains closed.
Services 72, X6, X11, 86 & 508 diverted in Armley
Service 86 will divert via Armley Town Street and Green Hill Road due to an RTC Outbound on Stanningley Road
The 508 service will have to operate via Kirkstall road to Farsley towards Dawson Corner to Halifax
Services X6 & X11 will divert towards Bradford via Branch Road, Town Street, Hill Top Road, Green Hill Road, Henconner Lane, Stanningley bypass
Service 72 will divert via Branch Road, Town Street, Hill Top Road, Green Hill Road, Henconner Lane.
Drivers urged to avoid the area
Emergency services remain hard at work at the scene and West Yorkshire Police are advising all drivers to avoid the area where possible.
The route is expected to remain closed for some time.
The location of the crash and road closures
This live traffic map from AA shows the location of the road closures on Stanningley Road.
There are heavy delays across the network, and police have advised drivers to avoid the area.
Bus services being diverted
Bus services towards Bradford are being diverted.