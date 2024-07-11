Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The IOPC police watchdog has issued an update on the investigation into the death of a man in Leeds.

At 12.36pm on Sunday, June 9, armed officers and police negotiators were called in after a man was reported to be in possession of a handgun at an address in Half Mile Green, Stanningley, Leeds.

Armed police forced entry to the address, deploying distraction devices, and found the man critically injured. He was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “Our investigation into an incident in Stanningley involving West Yorkshire Police, following which a man has died in hospital, is progressing.

“A non-police firearm was found at the scene which had been discharged. We also established that police deployed CS gas and a distraction device, which let off several loud bangs as officers made entry.

“We began our investigation shortly after the incident and we will be examining police handling of the incident and the exact circumstances of what took place.”

As part of IOPC enquiries, investigators have been reviewing officers’ body worn footage, CCTV in the area, dashcam footage and radio transmissions.

Firearms specialists have also been appointed to assist with the investigation who will review the circumstances of the shooting and the “decision making of the police operation.”

The spokesperson added: “We have obtained some initial accounts from officers in attendance and we are in the process of obtaining further, more detailed accounts.

“WYP continue to fully cooperate with our investigation and the man’s family continue to be informed of any updates in our investigation.

“Our thoughts remain with the man’s family and friends and all those affected by this incident.”