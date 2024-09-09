A manhunt has been launched after a supermarket in Leeds was robbed at knifepoint.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police received a report at 8.42am this morning (Monday, September 9) of a robbery at the Morrisons Daily store on South Parkway, Seacroft, Leeds.

It was reported a male armed with a knife stole cash from the tills. No one was physically harmed in the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police received a report of a robbery at the Morrisons Daily store on South Parkway, Seacroft. | Google

A force spokesperson said: “The suspect is described as a white male, around 6ft 2in tall, wearing a balaclava and all black clothing.”

Enquiries are ongoing. If anyone has any information that could assist the police investigation, they are asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240490794.

Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.