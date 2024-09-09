South Parkway Seacroft: Police launch manhunt after Morrisons Daily in Leeds robbed at knifepoint

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 9th Sep 2024, 12:47 BST
A manhunt has been launched after a supermarket in Leeds was robbed at knifepoint.

Police received a report at 8.42am this morning (Monday, September 9) of a robbery at the Morrisons Daily store on South Parkway, Seacroft, Leeds.

It was reported a male armed with a knife stole cash from the tills. No one was physically harmed in the incident.

Police received a report of a robbery at the Morrisons Daily store on South Parkway, Seacroft.placeholder image
Police received a report of a robbery at the Morrisons Daily store on South Parkway, Seacroft. | Google

A force spokesperson said: “The suspect is described as a white male, around 6ft 2in tall, wearing a balaclava and all black clothing.”

Enquiries are ongoing. If anyone has any information that could assist the police investigation, they are asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240490794.

Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.

