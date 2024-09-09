South Parkway Seacroft: Police launch manhunt after Morrisons Daily in Leeds robbed at knifepoint
Police received a report at 8.42am this morning (Monday, September 9) of a robbery at the Morrisons Daily store on South Parkway, Seacroft, Leeds.
It was reported a male armed with a knife stole cash from the tills. No one was physically harmed in the incident.
A force spokesperson said: “The suspect is described as a white male, around 6ft 2in tall, wearing a balaclava and all black clothing.”
Enquiries are ongoing. If anyone has any information that could assist the police investigation, they are asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240490794.
Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.