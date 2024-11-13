Six jailed for smuggling heroin and crack cocaine from Leeds to seaside town
The county line gang, headed by Leeds men Cameron Lyn and Ben Conway, were involved with transporting heroin and crack cocaine to Scarborough, North Yorkshire between September and December 2019.
The two obtained the drugs from Leeds man Damon Tremble before transporting them to be sold on the street of the popular coastal resort.
In Scarborough, other members of the organised crime group helped distribute the drugs on the streets.
Officers from West Yorkshire Police were able to piece together their activities and gather evidence before arresting them. Six men appeared before Leeds Crown Court for sentencing last week (November 5), having admitted conspiracy to supply Class A drugs at an earlier hearing.
Cameron Lyn, 33, of Easterly Road, Gipton, was sentenced to 11 years and eight months. Damon Tremble, 47, of Blenheim View, Leeds, received a seven-year sentence, and Benjamin Conway, 32, of Clyde Chase, Leeds, was sentenced to six years.
Kyah Dalby, 28, of HMP Humber, was handed a five-year sentence. Roy Fogarty, 33, of Leicester Square, Manston, Leeds, received four years and six months, while Ethan McCorrie, 27, of Colton Road, Armley, Leeds, was sentenced to three years.
Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Kevin Daly of West Yorkshire Police’s Programme Precision team said: “This was a significant drug supply operation which was moving high quantities of Class A drugs to Scarborough from Leeds.
“I’m pleased that the seriousness of their illegal activities has been reflected in the lengthy sentences handed down.”
“Our officers take the investigation of county lines drug dealing and the associated exploitation of young, often vulnerable, people very seriously. I would anyone with concerns about someone involved in this kind of activity to contact us.”