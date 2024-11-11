Residents in a Leeds community have hailed the positive impact of new court orders to tackle crime in three city tower blocks.

The partial closure orders – which cover Oatland Court, Oatland Heights and Oatland Towers in Little London – were granted to Leeds City Council by magistrates following an investigation by West Yorkshire Police into local drug dealing activity.

Residents had reported feeling intimidated and distressed by people coming into Little London and gaining entry to the high-rise blocks for the purpose of buying or selling drugs.

The newly-granted orders mean only residents in the blocks and authorised visitors – including friends, relatives and tradespeople – are allowed in communal areas such as foyers, landings, storage spaces, stairwells and lifts.

The partial closure orders cover Oatland Court, Oatland Heights and Oatland Towers in Little London. | Google/NW

Coun Mary Harland said: “We want communities in Leeds to be places where people of all ages feel safe and secure as they go about their daily lives – places, in short, that they are proud to call home.

“It’s really encouraging, therefore, to hear about the positive impact that these court orders have made and how they’ve been welcomed by residents in Oatland Court, Oatland Heights and Oatland Towers.

"The orders make it clear that we will not tolerate anti-social behaviour in Leeds and they also illustrate the results that can be delivered through collaborative working, with the support and expertise of West Yorkshire Police playing an absolutely crucial role in securing them.”

Entering these areas without permission is now an arrestable offence, which it is hoped will drive away dealers who might otherwise have seen a presence there as a step towards establishing a wider foothold in the buildings.

The court orders were granted in mid-October and will run for an initial three-month period, with potential for that to be extended by a further three months.

Notices have been posted in Oatland Court, Oatland Heights and Oatland Towers to ensure that residents are fully aware of the new rules.

And a month on from the granting of the orders, they are already making a difference to the lives of local people.

Responding to a police survey, one resident said: “There used to be drug addicts on the stairs and that is so much better now. There are lots of police coming in and checking. Thank you.”

Another resident added: “It’s so much better – no one on the stairs drinking or using drugs.”

The Little London investigation was carried out by a West Yorkshire Police team – known as Team Leodis – that has previously achieved successful results in areas including Burmantofts, Holbeck and Seacroft.

Part-funded by the council’s housing service, Team Leodis primarily comprises police officers with expert knowledge of how court orders and injunctions can be used to stop crime and anti-social behaviour.

They focus on one part of the city at a time as they tackle problems that are causing concern for council tenants, with support from housing, legal and other council staff as well as officers from local Neighbourhood Policing Teams.

Sergeant Edel Fox, from West Yorkshire Police’s Leeds Anti-Social Behaviour Team, said: “I would like to thank the community for their support in reporting incidents, which has helped us in obtaining these orders.

“The Leeds North West Neighbourhood Policing Team, Team Leodis and Leeds City Council have worked in partnership to collectively address these issues. I hope that the action taken reassures local residents that we will listen, act and use all tools and powers available to us to tackle anti-social behaviour and keep our communities safe.

“It is heartening to hear the positive impact that these orders are already having for those living in the Little London area and I would urge people to continue to report any issues or breaches of these orders so that they can be investigated and action taken.”

Anyone with concerns about anti-social behaviour in their community can make a report via the council website or by calling 0113 222 4402.