Weed dealer tried to flush drugs down the toilet as Leeds police raided home
Leon Frederick also had almost £9,000 in cash at the property, along with weighing scales and a mobile phone containing dealing messages.
Leeds Crown Court heard that officers, armed with a warrant, swooped on Frederick’s property on Garmont Mews in Chapel Allerton at around 9.30am on October 10, 2022.
Forcing their way in, they found 37-year-old Frederick in the bathroom with a backpack full of cannabis that he was trying to put down the toilet.
Quickly arrested, they found another bag of cannabis, taking the total recovered to 870 grammes. The street value was estimated to be between £4,200 and £6,000.
They found separate piles of cash in the house of £7,250, £1,000 and £725.
Frederick’s partner was present and she too was arrested and later charged, but legal proceedings against her were discontinued, prosecutor Adam Walker told the court.
Frederick, of Sholebroke Avenue, Potternewton, admitted possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.
Mitigating, Martin Morrow said that Frederick had since turned his life around. He said: “There’s been no further offending. He wishes to apologise, through me, for his behaviour. He is living with the decisions he made.”
A probation report found that Frederick took full responsibility. He said he had lost his job at a restaurant during lockdown and turned to dealing, first to friends, then to others. He has a number of previous convictions.
Keep your finger on the pulse of the city with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Leeds
Judge Tahir Khan KC spared him jail, giving him 20 months, suspended for 24 months, ordered him to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation days.
He said: “I accept you are deeply remorseful. Of course you can’t turn back the clock.
“It’s been a long time since you got into serious trouble. In those circumstances, I can suspend the sentence I had in mind.”