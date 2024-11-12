Emergency services were called in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday) to reports that a man had been attacked at an address in Winrose Avenue, Belle Isle.
The 23-year-old man was given emergency treatment at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Initial enquiries suggested the victim had been attacked inside the ground-floor flat by three males who ran off from the address.
A search of the area, supported by the police helicopter, led to the arrests of two males, aged 18 and 16, a short time later in the Middleton area. They were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder.
The below pictures were captured from the scene in Belle Isle as investigations continued into this afternoon.