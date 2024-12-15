2 . Marius Mihai

Marius Mihai, 19, was jailed for six years after admitting a dwelling burglary and theft. A couple had returned to their flat on Concorde Street on April 22, 2022, but it was thought they accidentally left the keys and fob in the door to the complex. They went to bed but woke the next day and found their front door open. The items missing included a Samsung phone, an iPhone, a Dell laptop, an Apple watch and bank cards. | West Yorkshire Police