Also sentenced this week was a vicious killer who stored a woman’s body in a wheelie bin outside his home before dumping her at an Asda store.
Here is the full court round-up, with seven of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Connor Dunne
Connor Dunne, 22, of Baileys Crescent, was jailed for three years after admitting robbery and assault. He punched a student who tried to stop him from stealing his electric bike parked at the Sustainable Garden in Leeds University on October 10. | West Yorkshire Police
2. Marius Mihai
Marius Mihai, 19, was jailed for six years after admitting a dwelling burglary and theft. A couple had returned to their flat on Concorde Street on April 22, 2022, but it was thought they accidentally left the keys and fob in the door to the complex. They went to bed but woke the next day and found their front door open. The items missing included a Samsung phone, an iPhone, a Dell laptop, an Apple watch and bank cards. | West Yorkshire Police
3. Adeel Akhtar
Adeel Akhtar, 44, of Harehills Lane, was jailed for 30 months after he groped three women in Leeds. Akhtar already had previous convictions for sexual assault. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
4. Benas Silvanovics
Benas Silvanovics, 30 of no fixed address, was jailed for 30 months after admitting theft of a car, dangerous driving and breach of a deportation order. He was caught using a digital hacking device to trick a £30,000 Mercedes into thinking its keys were present on November 12. | West Yorkshire Police/National World/Google
5. Mark Metcalfe
Mark Metcalfe, 40, of Ashton Mount, Harehills, was jailed for 17 years after he was found guilty of manslaughter and preventing the lawful burial of a body. He stored a woman’s body in a wheelie bin outside his home before dumping her near the Asda store on Kimberley Road in 2022. | West Yorkshire Police/National World/Google
6. Tom Wormald
Tom Wormald, 27, of Wyther Park View, Armley, was jailed for 45 months after admitting sexual communication with a child, causing a child to watch a sexual act, causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, breach of his SHPO and possession of cannabis from when police raided his home, along with three counts of possessing indecent images, possession of a prohibited image, possession of extreme images, and an additional charge of engaging in sexual communication with a child from an incident in 2019. | West Yorkshire Police/PA