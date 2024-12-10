Robber attacked student while gang stole his bike from Leeds University campus

A robber punched a student who tried to stop him from stealing his electric bike on campus.

Connor Dunne, who already has a growing list of convictions to his name, attacked the student after he and two others used an angle grinder to cut through the lock on the expensive bike parked at the Sustainable Garden in Leeds University.

The incident happened at around 5.40pm on October 10 with the student returning from the library and confronting the gang.

Dunne was jailed for the robbery at Leeds University. (pic by WYP) | WYP

But rather than flee, they remained with Dunne punching the victim in the mouth and “struggling” with him, Leeds Crown Court heard.

They eventually ran off with one of them on the bike. Dunne was later identified from footage taken at the scene, and was also picked out in an identity parade by the victim.

The bike, which was fitted with a tracker was also traced to Seacroft, where Dunne lives. He was arrested but gave no comments during his police interview, prosecutor Heather Gilmore told the court.

Dunne, of Baileys Crescent, later admitted robbery and assault. Despite being just 22, he has convictions for burglary, theft, assaults, criminal damage, handling stolen goods, battery and making threats with a bladed article.

Mitigating, Rhianydd Clement said that Dunne had served time in YOI Wetherby and was able to secure a job as a labourer after being released. But following the death of his grandmother he started using cocaine and cannabis.

Miss Clement said: “He tells me he regrets is, it had ruined his life. He was not in a good place at the time.”

Judge Kate Rayfield jailed him for three years and said: “This was planned, targeted and you were equipped to steal.”