Career burglar caught following former Castleford police station break-in
Cameras picked up Stuart Bradshaw and another man and caught the attention of operators because they were carrying a guitar and pushing a bike.
They had taken the items from The Old Police Station on Jessop Street in Castleford.
Leeds Crown Court heard that it was unknown how Bradshaw had got into the property, but the owner had returned on April 16 after receiving a call from a neighbour telling him that people had been in his flat.
His TV had been stolen. But having left and come back the next day, more items had been taken, including the guitar, amps and the bicycle, so he contacted the police.
However, officers had already been called to the two suspicious males with the items. They dropped their loot when they saw the police and ran.
But circulated CCTV stills of them helped police identify 38-year-old Bradshaw, who was known to the police.
He was arrested but gave no comments during his interview. Appearing in court this week from HMP Leeds, he admitted a dwelling burglary.
He has 31 convictions for 62 offences, including four previous dwelling burglaries and a non-dwelling burglary.
Mitigating, Rhianydd Clement described his latest break-in as “relatively unsophisticated”, and said he believed the building had been condemned and did not think anyone was still living there.
She conceded that the father-of-two was “intoxicated through drugs” and said: “He wishes to apologise through me.”
Due to his previous convictions for burglary, Judge Kate Rayfield jailed him for 871 days, which is more than 28-and-a-half months.