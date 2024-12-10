Wheelie-bin killer jailed for dumping woman's decomposed body outside Leeds Asda
Mark Metcalfe was forced into getting rid of Theresa “Terri” Jordan’s body from the plastic bin outside his Harehills home after complaints from neighbours about the smell.
They had no idea of the horrors inside the bin and her body had decomposed so badly in the summer heat of June 2022 that when she was eventually discovered, no cause of death could be ascertained.
It was her 32nd birthday the day before her body was found.
Metcalfe was cleared of murder during a three-week trial at Leeds Crown Court in September, but found guilty of her manslaughter and preventing the lawful burial of a body.
He was jailed this morning for 17 years.
The 40-year-old was not present in court and appeared over the video link from HMP Leeds, where he was being held on remand.
Judge Robin Mairs told him: “You know how she died. The circumstances of her death you refuse to give up, even post-conviction by the jury.
“You treated her body with contempt and sickening disregard. You have displayed not a shred of contrition.
“You have chosen to lie and have done so from that very night, all the way through to your evidence at trial.”
Terri and a friend had been at Metcalfe’s home on Compton Crescent 12 days prior to her body being found. They were all taking crack cocaine.
At some point the females left but it was argued that Terri must have returned. The court heard that Metcalfe had a sexual interest in Terri, and enticed her back to his house with the promise of more crack cocaine.
What happened next remains a mystery. But after killing her, Metcalfe stripped her naked before putting her in a wheelie bin where she remained in his yard for nearly two weeks.
During the investigation, CCTV was checked and caught Metcalfe dumping Terri’s remains in undergrowth on Kimberley Road in the middle of the night on June 23, 2022.
Metcalfe, now of Ashton Mount, Harehills, had tried to cover his tracks by abandoning the wheelie bin elsewhere and disposing of Theresa’s clothing and other incriminating items in other bins.
However, traces of her blood and hair were later found at his property.
Sam Jackson, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Mark Metcalfe is a brutal killer. He ended Terri Jordan’s life and disposed of her remains in the most callous way possible.
“He went out of his way to cover his tracks and consistently denied responsibility for these crimes. He has not exhibited a shred of remorse.”