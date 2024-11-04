A huge haul of illegal fireworks worth £10,000 has been seized in Leeds in the latest police raid.

The operation, at a property in Seacroft on Friday (November 1), came after cops received intelligence about illegal sales.

They found more than 1,000 fireworks in the living room of the property, which were all seized for destruction and taken to a safe storage location.

Enquiries into the matter remain ongoing led by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Inspector Nicholls, of the Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Keeping residents safe is our absolute priority as police officers and stopping the illegal sale of potentially dangerous items such as fireworks is clearly part of that.

“There is a reason such items are only sold by legal retailers with safeguards on who can purchase them and when, and we will act on any report of them being sold illegally.

“We know the illegal sale and potential anti social use of fireworks is a real concern for residents and want to thank all those who contact us with information.

“NPT officers and partners at the fire service and West Yorkshire Trading Standards will continue to act to make sure fireworks are only sold legally to be enjoyed safely and responsibly.”