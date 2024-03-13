Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Davinson, who was 49 and from Rothwell, passed away in hospital following an incident in Smithson Street at about 10pm on Saturday, March 9.

Stephen Long, 48, and Cheryl Long, 46, both of Rothwell, have been charged with murder and appeared via videolink at Leeds Crown Court today.

Paul Davinson, who was 49 and from Rothwell, passed away in hospital. Pictures: WYP/NW

They were remanded into custody ahead of the next court hearing in April.

The incident remains under investigation by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team and anyone with information or footage that may assist is asked to contact them on either 101, or by using the online LiveChat facility, quoting Operation Plusfort.