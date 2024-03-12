Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stephen Long, aged 48, and Cheryl Long, aged 46, both of Prospect Place, Rothwell, made a brief appearance at Leeds Magistrates' Court charged with causing the death of the 49-year-old man on Saturday night. He was named as Paul Anthony Davidson during the hearing.

The pair appeared side-by-side in the dock and spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and address. They were remanded back into custody and are due to appear at Leeds Crown Court tomorrow, March 13. Police were notified by the ambulance service at around 10pm on Saturday night that a man in his 40s was found in Rothwell, was receiving medical assistance and that he was being taken to hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The force said that enquiries have established there was a "disturbance in the area" around the Prospect Place and Smithson Street area before the alarm was raised to the emergency services.

Stephen and Cheryl Long appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court this morning following the death of a man on Smithson Street in Rothwell on Saturday. (pics by National World)

The incident is being investigated by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who are asking anyone with information of footage that may assist in their investigation to contact them on 101 or by using the online Live Chat facility, quoting Operation Plusfort.