Smithson Street Rothwell: Police arrest two after man dies following 'disturbance' on Leeds street
Police were notified by ambulance service of a man in his forties receiving medical assistance on Smithson Street in Rothwell at around 10pm on Saturday, March 9.
The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Enquiries by officers into the man's death have established that there was a "disturbance in the area" just before the man needed medical attention.
A 48-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody on Monday.
A murder investigation has been launched and West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is appealing for any witnesses to the disturbance, or anyone who might have footage that will assist their work, to contact them on 101, or by using the online livechat function, quoting Operation Plusfort.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.