Pair charged with man's murder in Rothwell could stand trial this September

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stephen Long, 48, and Cheryl Long, 46, are accused of killing the man following a "disturbance" around the Smithson Street and Prospect Place area on Saturday night.

Paul Davinson was given treatment at the scene by paramedics but died a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both defendants, who live on Prospect Place in Rothwell, appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning via video link from HMP Leeds and HMP New Hall. They are yet to enter a plea, but a preliminary date of September 9 was given for their trial, which is expected to last two weeks. They were both remanded back into custody and will next appear on April 11 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Police were notified by the ambulance service at around 10pm on Saturday night that a man in his 40s was found in Rothwell, was receiving medical assistance and that he was being taken to hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Stephen and Cheryl Long of Prospect Place, Rothwell appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning. (pics by National World)

The force said that enquiries have established there was a "disturbance in the area" around Prospect Place and Smithson Street, before the alarm was raised to the emergency services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident is being investigated by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who are asking anyone with information of footage that may assist in their investigation to contact them on 101 or by using the online Live Chat facility, quoting Operation Plusfort.