Robberies at Tesco Express stores in Allerton Bywater and Swillington
Police are linking robberies at two Tesco Expres stores in Leeds.
Police were called to a robbery at Tesco Express in Park Lane, Allerton Bywater, at 7.37am today (Dec 23).
A man armed with a sweeping brush had threatened staff and demanded money.
He took a member of staff’s mobile phone before leaving the store.
The suspect left the scene in a red Skoda Octavia VRS, which is believed to be the same vehicle used in a robbery at Tesco Express, in Wakefield Road, Swillington, at about 6.20pm yesterday (Dec 22)
The car was later found burnt out in Lister Court, Doncaster.
Detectives are appealing for anyone there who may have seen the suspect abandoning the vehicle.
A scene is currently in place at the store to undergo forensic examination and enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210661346 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
