Police appeal after raid at Leeds convenience store

Officers were called to the incident at the Tesco Express on Wakefield Road at Swillington at 6.20pm yesterday (December 22).

Two men, both described as white and aged about 20, had approached the till area and threatened staff.

Police are appealing for information following a robbery at a convenience store in Leeds. PIC: Google

They took cash from the tills and left the scene in a red Skoda Octavia VRS, which sped off in the direction of Oulton and Rothwell.

The car was seen by a police unit in Rothwell and pursued to the Stourton area where the pursuit had to be abandoned for public safety reasons.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210660672 or online via: westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .

