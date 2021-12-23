Nicholas Baldwin also stole an Audi S3 parked outside the property on Park Dale, Menston, on October 30.

A judge at Leeds Crown Court adjourned the case to give the victims the opportunity of providing statements describing the impact the offence has had on the before Baldwin is sentenced.

Baldwin appeared before the court via a video link from custody for the plea hearing.

Leeds Crown Court

The 23-year-old, of Coates Street, Bradford , pleaded guilty to burglary, theft and driving without insurance.

The burglary offence involved taking bank cards, car keys and cash from the property.

The court heard it is the third time he has been convicted of domestic burglary, making him eligible for minimum jail sentence of three years.

Judge Simon Phillips QC said: "In relation to night time burglaries of occupied premises, it is important to give the victims a a voice, particularly when sentence is passed.

"I am giving the prosecution the opportunity to obtain victim statements."