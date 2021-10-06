Road rage Audi driver deliberately crashed into VW on Leeds Ring Road near Horsforth, Leeds Crown Court told

Audi driver Jonathon Gorman pursued a VW driver during the incident and stopped in front of his car before slamming the brakes on.

Gorman, of Westfield Road, Woodhouse, Leeds, also threw something at the VW, which had dashcam footage of the road rage incident lasting more than four minutes.

Harry Crowson, prosecuting, said the VW driver was heading towards Horsforth on Leeds Ring Road at around 11.30am on Sunday July 5.

Gorman, 26, was driving a silver Audi very closely behind and appeared to be angry.

The VW driver was slowing down ahead of a roundabout when Gorman overtook him.

The VW driver sounded the car's horn as Gorman headed towards oncoming traffic.

Gorman pulled in front of the VW and slammed his brakes on before getting out of his car.

Mr Crowson said Gorman was shouting at the VW driver, who continued along the ring road.

Gorman got back in his car and mounted a kerb to undertake the VW before continuing to follow it towards Horsforth.

Something was thrown from the Audi at the VW on a section of dual carriageway.

Gorman then deliberately swerved into and struck the VW's front near side.

Mr Crowson said the VW driver was fearful and changed his route and headed towards Rawdon, but Gorman followed.

Gorman drove on the wrong side of the road to overtake the VW before slamming the Audi's brakes on when it was in front.

Mr Crowson said Gorman and another man got out of the Audi and Gorman said: "I'm going to smash your window and drag you out of the car."

Mr Crowson said Gorman asked the man: "Are you serious about your life right now?"

Mr Crowson said: "The defendant and his passenger maintained being aggressive and shouting and seemed to be saying it was the (other driver's) fault."

As other motorists waited behind on the blocked road, the VW driver called police before Gorman drove off.

Gorman, who has no previous convictions, admitted dangerous driving.

Nicholas Hammond, mitigating, said Gorman is remorseful, adding: "He can't quite believe he reacted in the way he did.

"He makes no excuses. He accepts full responsibility for his actions."

Recorder Dapinger Singh QC handed Gorman a nine month prison sentence, suspended for two years and banned him from driving for two years.

Recorder Singh described Gorman's driving as "horrendous" and his actions "despicable."

Recorder Singh told Gorman: "You were driving towards oncoming traffic, there was a collision with (his) vehicle.

"You made threats to him at the roadside and then you tried to remove his dash cam."

Gorman must also complete 30 rehabilitation activity days.