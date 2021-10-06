Security guard foils attempted burglary after tackling man trying to steal cashbox from The Food Warehouse store

It happened at The Food Warehouse store, in Kirkstall Bridge Shopping Park, at 7.45pm on Tuesday, October 5.

The man had entered the shop armed with a crowbar.

He then prised off a cashbox from the till area and attempted to leave.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened at The Food Warehouse store in Kirkstall Bridge Shopping Park. Photo: Google.

However, the security guard tackled him near to the exit.

Police said a scuffle then ensued during which the guard was assaulted.

He was not seriously injured.

The suspect dropped the box and fled empty handed.

He was described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, and was wearing a yellow hi-vis jacket.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210508289 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat