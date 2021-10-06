Security guard foils attempted burglary after tackling man trying to steal cashbox from The Food Warehouse store
A security guard foiled an attempted burglary in Leeds after tackling a man who was trying to steal a cashbox from a store.
It happened at The Food Warehouse store, in Kirkstall Bridge Shopping Park, at 7.45pm on Tuesday, October 5.
The man had entered the shop armed with a crowbar.
He then prised off a cashbox from the till area and attempted to leave.
However, the security guard tackled him near to the exit.
Police said a scuffle then ensued during which the guard was assaulted.
He was not seriously injured.
The suspect dropped the box and fled empty handed.
He was described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, and was wearing a yellow hi-vis jacket.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210508289 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.