Leeds Crown Court heard police could smell cannabis when they arrived to investigate the reported burglary at Jamie Wilcock's home on Bradford Road, Batley.

Carmel Pearson, prosecuting, said police also discovered 91 grammes of cocaine with a street value of £3,600 in a cupboard in an upstairs bedroom.

Miss Pearson said Wilcock, 24, told police he had hoped they wouldn't find the cocaine.

The court heard three men tried to break into Wilcock's home in the early hours of May 1 2019.

Miss Pearson said: "They kicked the door in. He called the police, he was scared of these men.

"When police arrived they could smell cannabis and asked to be allowed in."

Wilcock, of Bradford Road, Batley, admitted producing cannabis, abstracting electricity and possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

Anastasia Tasou, mitigating, said: "He is now working as a manufacturing operative for a door and hardware company."

Judge Robin Mairs told Wilcock: "You contacted police to report a burglary at your address in Batley.

"When police arrived they found the door had been kicked in and they smelled cannabis."

Judge Mairs handed Wilcock a two year jail sentence, suspended for two years.

Wilcock must do 200 hours unpaid work and compl;ete 15 rehabilitation activity days.

He was also made the subject of a four month 9pm to 5am curfew.