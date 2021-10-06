The victim, a 19-year-old woman, was walking home after a night out in the city centre when the suspect approached and engaged her in conversation.

He then ushered her into an alleyway at Back Kendal Lane, in Hyde Park, and sexually assaulted her.

The incident happened between 4.20am and 4.30am on Wednesday, July 21.

West Yorkshire Police have released these CCTV images of a man they want to identify after a woman was sexually assaulted in Hyde Park.

Detectives are now appealing for information to help identify the suspect.

The man was described as being tanned, possibly Mediterranean, about 5ft 6ins tall, slim build, with short dark/black hair, aged in his mid to late twenties.

He spoke with a foreign accent, possibly Spanish or similar.

He was wearing all dark/black clothing, including a zip-up hoody.

CCTV images show the suspect carrying a rucksack which appears to have some light-reflective parts on the straps and possibly the front.

He is wearing dark-coloured trainers with some light-reflective sections on.

Detective Inspector Richard Holmes, of Leeds District CID, said: “We have been carrying out extensive enquiries since the incident in an effort to identify the suspect but we are now asking for the public’s help.

“While the CCTV images are of fairly low quality, we hope that, together with the physical description, they may help to jog someone’s memory who either knows who he may be or who has information about his movements around the time of the incident.

“The victim has been left understandably traumatised by what he did, and we are continuing to support her as we progress the investigation.”