He was taken to hospital in a critical condition after police attended an incident at the pub on Kirkgate. The incident caused traffic chaos, impacting bus services as a scene was put in place and West Yorkshire Police investigated.

Pictures from the scene show a police presence and since the incident was reported, First Bus have announced several delays in a flurry of posts on their official West Yorkshire Twitter account. Below is everything we know about the incident.

What happened?

Police were called to The Regent Inn and a man was found unresponsive.

Police were called to The Regent Inn pub, located on Kirkgate, and a man was found unresponsive. He was given emergency treatment at the scene and then taken to hospital in a critical condition. Three men were arrested, West Yorkshire Police have confirmed, and enquiries by Leeds District CID are now ongoing.

What have police said?

An spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police told the YEP: “At 2.09pm today, police attended an incident at The Regent pub, in Kirkgate, in Leeds city centre. A man was found unresponsive and was given emergency treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital in a critical condition. Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident. A scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing led by detectives from Leeds District CID.”

How was travel impacted?

First Bus reported delays on numerous services after the police incident was confirmed. It was announced that services 4,4F,14,16,19,19A,40 would divert via St Peters Street, Eastgate and Vicar Lane in both directions.

Delays of up to 30 minutes were then reported on the following bus services:

1 Beeston/Lawnswood (Ring Road)

5 Halton Moor/Albion Street

6 Holt Park/Leeds Bus Station

8 Holt Park/Leeds Bus Station

12 Roundhay/White Rose SC

13 Brakenwood/Middleton

13 A Gledhow/Middleton

27 Guiseley/Leeds Bus Station

28 Adel/Leeds Bus Station

33 Guiseley White Cross/Leeds City Bus Station

34 Otley/Leeds City Bus Station

47 Leeds Corn Exchange/White Rose SC

48 Wiggton Moor/Morley

74 Middleton Shopping Centre/Leeds Park Row

