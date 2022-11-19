LiveRegent Pub Kirkgate: Live updates on major traffic delays after man found 'in critical condition' in Leeds city centre
A man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after being found unresponsive at The Regent Inn pub in Leeds city centre.
As this picture captured by our reporter Abi Whistance shows, there is a police presence on Kirkgate.
Those travelling on the services below should expect delays, First Bus have warned.
Police statement
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson told the YEP: “At 2.09pm today, police attended an incident at The Regent pub, in Kirkgate, in Leeds city centre.
“A man was found unresponsive and was given emergency treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital in a critical condition.
“Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident. A scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing led by detectives from Leeds District CID.”
First Bus have confirmed disruption due to a police incident on Kirkgate.